Peace Hyde Involved In An Accident

British-born Ghanaian television personality, Peace Hyde has been involved in an accident which has left her with a torn ligament in her right leg.

According to the social activist and media entrepreneur, who failed to disclose the kind of accident she suffered, the incident happened over the weekend.

Disclosing this on her Facebook page on Monday, June 17, she said she has been declared by the doctor unfit to move for the next 3 months.

Peace Hyde is currently based in Nigeria, where she works with the African arm of Forbes, as the head of Digital Media and Partnership as well as the West African Correspondent at Forbes Africa.

She wrote; "..❤️S E N D I N G • S O M E • L O V E❤️...

If THIS POST pops up on your timeline leave a short POSITIVE message for me! ❤️

To the BEST weekend of my journey so far (...wait on it fam!🙊) which ended in the WORST way. 😢 I had a BAD accident and ended up with Grade 3 Ligament Tear in my right leg‼️‼️ 🤦🏾‍♀️🙄 Yes I am a PROFESSIONAL clumsy person⁣! Lol!

The doctor said I won’t be able to MOVE for the next 3 months! That’s 12 weeks of TIME LOST! 2016 hours! 120,960 minutes! 😢 **Sobs!**😭 This accident reminded me that NO JOURNEY is perfect... no one SEES what happens to you BEHIND closed doors. It was a BIG wake up call!

I’ve been on a rollercoaster myself for the past few months and I’ve put a lot out on Instagram but the REALITY is there are SOME battles you HAVE to fight behind closed doors.

LIFE comes at you FAST. If you don't take the time to look around, you'll miss it, FAST. One of our most prized possessions is TIME. You can get a lot of things back in life but you CAN’T GET TIME back. Time is PRICELESS. It's why I am trying to live this one life to the FULLEST and make EVERY second count."