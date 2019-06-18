Modern Ghana logo

18.06.2019 Exclusive News

Floyd Mayweather To Visit Ghana

By OdarteyGH
JUN 18, 2019 EXCLUSIVE NEWS

Floyd Mayweather Jr, has announced again that he will be visiting Ghana soon.

Mayweather, previously stated in a video posted on social media last 2years ago notifying the African continent to get ready for his visit but unfortunately, he couldn’t make it.

In the early parts of the year, it was rumored that the leader of the Money Team would be in Africa but there was no official statement until now.

He mentioned he will be touring other countries which included our dear motherland Ghana and other parts of the world.

Mayweather announced his visit to Ghana in a short video

Watch video below;

