17.06.2019 Exclusive News Actor Don Little Gets Brand New Chevrolet Car After New Management Deal By OdarteyGH JUN 17, 2019 EXCLUSIVE NEWS Don Little has taken to social media to announce that he has been gifted with a brand new car by his new management. Don little holding the keys to the brand new Chevrolet vehicle, revealed that his new management bought him the new car as part of their deal. Although he failed to make his fans privy to the name of the management who has signed him but he noted in the viral footage that the company is into travel and tour.
