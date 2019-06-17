Shatta Wale Warn Fans To Stop Interfering In People's Affairs

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale seems to have turned a new leaf after the recent peacemaking he had with rival Stoenwboy, as he continues to preach peace and positivity on his social media platforms.

In a recent post sighted by ModernGhana on Facebook, Shatta Wale advised his Shatta Movement (SM) fans to seize poking their nose in their affairs of people and focus on promoting his music.

He threatened to go off social media platforms if his fans refuse to adhere to these simple instructions.

"We have been tagged as crooks, dirty people and street people and yes we like it but our music brought change that many artists are enjoying today. So if you don’t follow the directions of the movement and think you can have your own way, I will just do things my way cuz it’s a choice for you and your life," he wrote.

Below is what he posted on Facebook:

We’ve been there, done that and now we have to show the leaders of our society we can do more than always poking our nose into people’s affairs

My g , this will not help us grow in no way !!!

I am doing a lot of things just to protect you the fans. The loyal ones are doing what they have to do to promote but the by -force -to- be- celebrity- fans are just talking about issues which are not their matter. Remember you are not a radio station nor Tv station cuz you decided to follow the direction of one man and that one man gave you hope, so don’t ever forget.

Stay focus and promote Shatta movement

No artist has a vision like mine, all they think of is hype and the hype doesn’t bring money into their pocket.

Only shatta wale talks about serious issues and it goes viral ..Always know that .. and that’s democracy cuz it’s no crime

Any update I see about any fan about another artist I will just delete that person.

Until anyone steps on our toe then YES, people will hear us but if that never came up why talk about issues not pertaining to shatta movement .. It’s serious movement 4 LYF my g!

Smartest movement 4LYF

Smartest man 4 LYF

Smartest money making 4 LYF

Smartest members 4 LYF

Good morning !!!