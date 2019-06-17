[Profiles & Photos] Contestant Of Face of Technical University Unveiled

Ten beautiful contestants of the 2019 edition of Face of Technical University have been unveiled.
The contestants were selected in the ten technical universities in the country after going through auditions to prove their mettle for the competition.
The beautiful contestants are:
Bayor Diana
Tamale Technical University
20 years
Reading computer science
Regina Clottey
Koforidua Technical University
22 Years
Studying Accountant
Emmanuella Owusuaa Ansah
Accra Technical University
Purchasing and Supply (Procurement)
Isobila Sandra
Wa Technical University
23 years
Estate Management
Deku Vanessa Juliet
Bolgataga Technical University
22 years
Hotel Catering and Institutional Management
Christina Nana Darkowah Quaye
Kumasi Technical University
19 years
Fashion Design and Textiles
Koduah Akosua Serwaa
Takoradi Technical University
21 years
Tourism Management
Angelina Akweley Kamoah
Cape Coast Technical University
21 years
Business Administration
Christabel Sefakor Wutoh
Ho Technical University
19 years
Accountancy
Mabel Akandose
Sunyani Technical University
21 years
IT
A chase for a single crown among the Ten Technical Universities in Ghana. Promoting quality Technical Education at the tertiary level.
Jeffmor Consult Limited who is the originator and sole organizer of the Face of Technical University has announced the date for the launch of the Face of Technical University 19 on their Facebook page.
The launching and fundraising event will be held at the Accra Technical University auditorium on 20th July, 2019 to outdoor the beautiful ladies and to raise donations to support the winner’s project.
The winner will get the opportunity to embark on an entrepreneurial project in a community of her choice.
The theme for the second edition of the Face of Technical University is; Changing the lives of the Deprived Communities through Entrepreneurship
The event will have dignitaries from all walks of life in both the private and public sector to speak on the theme
SRC/GNUTS executives from all the Technical Universities will be there to grace the event
Students and fans are invited to come and support their University’s representative with free entry.
