[Profiles & Photos] Contestant Of Face of Technical University Unveiled

Ten beautiful contestants of the 2019 edition of Face of Technical University have been unveiled.

The contestants were selected in the ten technical universities in the country after going through auditions to prove their mettle for the competition.

The beautiful contestants are:

Bayor Diana

Tamale Technical University

20 years

Reading computer science

Regina Clottey

Koforidua Technical University

22 Years

Studying Accountant

Emmanuella Owusuaa Ansah

Accra Technical University

Purchasing and Supply (Procurement)

Isobila Sandra

Wa Technical University

23 years

Estate Management

Deku Vanessa Juliet

Bolgataga Technical University

22 years

Hotel Catering and Institutional Management

Christina Nana Darkowah Quaye

Kumasi Technical University

19 years

Fashion Design and Textiles

Koduah Akosua Serwaa

Takoradi Technical University

21 years

Tourism Management

Angelina Akweley Kamoah

Cape Coast Technical University

21 years

Business Administration

Christabel Sefakor Wutoh

Ho Technical University

19 years

Accountancy

Mabel Akandose

Sunyani Technical University

21 years

IT

A chase for a single crown among the Ten Technical Universities in Ghana. Promoting quality Technical Education at the tertiary level.

Jeffmor Consult Limited who is the originator and sole organizer of the Face of Technical University has announced the date for the launch of the Face of Technical University 19 on their Facebook page.

The launching and fundraising event will be held at the Accra Technical University auditorium on 20th July, 2019 to outdoor the beautiful ladies and to raise donations to support the winner’s project.

The winner will get the opportunity to embark on an entrepreneurial project in a community of her choice.

The theme for the second edition of the Face of Technical University is; Changing the lives of the Deprived Communities through Entrepreneurship

The event will have dignitaries from all walks of life in both the private and public sector to speak on the theme

SRC/GNUTS executives from all the Technical Universities will be there to grace the event

Students and fans are invited to come and support their University’s representative with free entry.