Italian George Clooney Fraudsters Nabbed In Thailand

According to police, the accused admitted to using Mr Clooney's name. The two were arrested on Saturday in a joint operation of Thai and Italian authorities on the outskirts of the Thai city of Pattaya, Thailand's Crime Suppression Division said on Sunday.

"During interrogation, Francesco confessed to claiming to be George Clooney and opening a clothes business to trick people into sending money," news agency AFP said citing Thai police.

The pair had been living in Thailand since 2014 according to authorities. That year Mr Galdelli had been arrested but escaped during his trial.

According to Italian media, the two sustained their life in Thailand by selling fake Rolex watches online.

They will be charged for overstaying their visas before extradition proceedings begin, police said.

