Hammer Of The Last Two Celebrates Teephlow Saying He Is Like Nas

Ace music producer extraordinaire Edward Nana Poku Osei known in the music circles as The Hammer of the last 2, on this weekend's Showbiz AtoZ described award winner rapper Teephlow as the Best writer he's ever encountered.

He was responding to a clarification from Mz Gee in respect of Teephlow and Strongman feud. He said there's no way he's going to choose him (strongman) over Teephlow because he (Teephlow) was his artist.

He said "let me say this, I was a fan of Teephlow even before we met. He is like Nas, he's the kind that you have to listen to. He's the most prolific writer I've ever dealt with.

Hammer of the last 2 was the guest on this weekend's Showbiz AtoZ.