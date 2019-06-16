Gadangme National Homowo Festval of North America outlines Plans for 2019 edition to the media in Accra

The Organizers of National Homowo Festival met with a section of Ghanaian Media during the week to discuss the way forward for the 2019 edition of the Homowo Festival.

The meeting which was lead by the chairman of the festival in the person of Nii Amoo Dodoo outlined the plans towards the National Homowo festival celebration in the United States of America and their future intentions regarding the sustainability and improvement for subsequent years.

Mr Nii Amoo Dodoo during the meeting emphasized that Homowo is one of the prestigious festivals with solid traceable historical background.

He added that the aim of the organizers is to promote the festival worldwide to reflect the rich culture and heritage of Gadangme people of Ghana.

In s seperate chat with Attractive Mustapha he appealled to the media to support the festival in other to make this year’s edition a memorable one.

This year’s event is scheduled for 21st September, 2019 at the Voice of America Metro Park 7850 VOA Park Drive , West Chester, OH 45069, with an after party dinner dance .

Dress code for the dinner dance is traditional/formal.