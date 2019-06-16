Ghana Event Awards launch and nominees announcement to be held on 5th July

Organizers of Ghana event awards have officially slated July 5th for the grand launch and nominees announcement for the 2019 edition of the event .

A poster we sighted on social media platforms of the awards scheme stated that the event will be held at the Silver Star Towers with expectations of hosting veterans and celebrities within the Ghanaian entertainment and events industry.

In a seperate chat with the Chief Executive Officer of the Awards scheme, he said that though it's the 2019 official launch and nominees release, they have structured the program in a way that it will be like a Friday night hangout.

He again mentioned that it will be a two hour program with one prominent musician performing alondside other site attractions.

The CEO mentioned that there will be more initiatives from the organizers which includes holding Ghana events awards will in the USA/Canada and Europe in 2020 so more details will be given on the night of launching and nominee announcement.