You Need A Team Of Professionals If You Want Your Music To Go Far

As musicians, I know you are the music makers of today and tomorrow. And there's a lot to learn when it comes to music. Being an up-and-coming artiste especially in Ghana and other parts of the world can be very challenging, and sometimes that can be the same problem for some established acts notably when they don't have a team of professionals to work with. But I believe this beautiful piece will be of help to you.

There's a popular African proverb that says if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together. As a musician who are you going together with?

This proverb really makes sense to me because I think in our music industry one can “blow” very fast as a musician to get all the hype and attention with regards to a song or video the person had released. And this usually last a year or two if the person has no professional team to handle his or her brand. Hence, it becomes very tough for one to grow in the music industry.

However, I believe a professional team for that same act can put up strategic plans to build the musician's career or brand to another level. For this reason, I want to say that one's career as a musician can go far if the person has a strong team who can work with him professionally to sell his brand or music. It might sound subjective to you but that's my opinion.

I know that it can be difficult for you to get a team like this particularly when you are coming up. This takes time and can be in constant flux. Likewise, we also have established acts who are less relevant in our music industry due to lack of efficient team players including publicists, promoters and DJs.

You can’t do this all by yourself in this music industry. Critically, if you look at the most successful music careers or talents in Ghana and beyond, you will see that it’s the team that creates the success, not the individual or brand alone.

Managers, booking agents, DJs, publicists, journalists, Public Relations and social media all go into making a great team.

Do you have a personal publicist, DJ, PR, and a road manager? If the answer is no, then you intensely need them! Yes, only if you want to go far with your music.

Do not focus on yourself only, recognise talent in others and hold them close to your brand. In this industry it's about surrounding yourself with talented and highly motivated people that believe in you and bring resources to the table.

Getting the attention of the right team players is a difficult task. However, Rome was not built in one day and staying the course is part of what makes you attractive to influential team players. It's possible!

Joseph Amino