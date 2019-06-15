I Won't Waste Time Fighting Someone Who Can't Write Her Own Songs – Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy has explained contrary to reports he has no beef with singer Wendy Shay.

According to the ‘Dede’ hitmaker, he would not beef someone who cannot write her own songs.

“I cannot go and compete with somebody that another person writes for,” he told DJ Reuben on Luv FM in Kumasi.

Majority of Wendy Shay songs are written by her manager Bullet, a former member of the group Ruff and Smooth.

Kelvyn Boy added the vibes of Wendy’s writer are dead.

In a video that went viral, Kelvyn Boy seen snubbing Wendy Shay at the Shatta-Stone peace conference, which many attributed to his displeasure at the singer winning the VGMA Best New Artiste award over him.

Although in an interview on Okay FM after the incident, he explained his actions were unintentional, Bullet manager of Wendy Shay accused him of starting another beef just to trend.

In an interview with DJ Reuben on Luv FM in Kumasi, Kelvyn Boy said his efforts to apologise to the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker proved futile because Bullet and his team gave him no opportunity to do so.

According to him, the manager has refused to pick his calls.

The ‘Ginger’ singer if he crosses paths with Wendy Shay he would not go beyond saying hi or hello.

---Myjoyonline