Obrafour Reveals The Secret Behind His Success

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has revealed the secret behind his success.

The hiplife trouper said in a recent interview monitored by www.newshuntermag.com on Suncity 97.1 FM in Sunyani that he takes his prayers seriously.

“I do not joke with my prayers. I was admitted at Korle Bu intensive care unit for three months. I was fed through my neck. There was no hope of surviving but the God I serve saved me. My only secret is the lord that I serve,” Obrafour told Melvina Frimpong Manso, the host of Showbiz 971.

He further stated: “One thing has been my foundation in life. It is based on a quotation from Philippian 4:13 which reads, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. In everything, I do not have fear. I know it is not by my strength or my might, but it is God who approves whatever that will happen.”

The ‘Pae Mu Ka’ composer observed that the blessings of God matter most than anything on this earth.

“Having the blessings of God is important than the material things that you have. The blessed ones are those whose sins have been forgiving by God. Even though we are not saints, God saves us from all things,” Obrafour emphasized.

Source: Newshuntermag.com