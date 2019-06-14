[Photo] Jupitar Secretly Weds Abeiku Santana's Cousin

Information reaching ModernGhana indicates dancehall artiste Jupitar has secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ampadu Minta Nyameye.

The wedding ceremony took place today, June 14 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the lady is a cousin of broadcast journalist and TV presenter, Abeiku Aggrey Santana.

The strictly by invitation wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the couple.

Below are some pictures captured at the ceremony: