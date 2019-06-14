Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
14.06.2019

[Photo] Jupitar Secretly Weds Abeiku Santana's Cousin

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
[Photo] Jupitar Secretly Weds Abeiku Santana's Cousin
1 HOUR AGO

Information reaching ModernGhana indicates dancehall artiste Jupitar has secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ampadu Minta Nyameye.

The wedding ceremony took place today, June 14 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the lady is a cousin of broadcast journalist and TV presenter, Abeiku Aggrey Santana.

The strictly by invitation wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the couple.

Below are some pictures captured at the ceremony:

614201964449 1h830n4ayt jupitarwedding51024x768

614201964447 qvmxpcb553 jupitarwedding41024x768

614201964445 n6iul8w331 jupitar4

614201964443 l5gsk8v331 jupitar3

614201964443 0g830n4yyt jupitar1

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
