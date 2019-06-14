I Was Raped At 14 By My Uncle —Actress Akua Serwaa

Kumawood actress Akua Serwaa has shared a sad story on how she was raped at age 14 by her wicked uncle.

In an interview with Zionfelix on the “Uncut Show”, Akua said she was quite an intelligence physically even as a teenager and received a lot of compliments from people because of that.

In a post on Ghanacelebs.com sighted at Zionfelix.net, the actress claimed that her uncle sent her to buy gari and groundnut for him, and when she brought it back, he took advantage of her.

After much hesitation, she revealed that her uncle was not punished for what he did to her and was allowed to go scot-free.

When asked if she had any hatred for her uncle, Akua Serwaa said that she used to when she was younger but she has learned to forgive him and has moved on from the experience.