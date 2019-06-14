Lerny Lomotey Explains Why She Chose To Be A Make-Up Artist

Actress Lerny Lomotey, who also doubles as TV presenter and a make-up artist, has revealed that she chose make-up artistry because of her genuine drive to make other women look beautiful and confident.

Speaking to NEWS-ONE on Tuesday, she stated that she loves being a make-up artist, and is hopeful to become one of the most successful make-up brands in Ghana and beyond.

“I'm inspired by all the artists who've been in the industry for so long and are still relevant,” she indicated.

“How I started is a long story but let me just say when I decided to be a make-up artist I took a six-week make-up course at Black Secret Beauty School in 2015, bought products as and when I needed to build my kit and also informed friends and family,” she added.

Lerny owns BlushStrokesByLerny, a beauty and make-up company that specialises in bridal and editorial make-up. She is also recognised as one of the young make-up brands around and recently won the make-up vlog of the year award at the 2019 Ghana Make-up Awards.

The award was in recognition of her YouTube channel for being the most influential and impactful online video blog covering the make-up industry in Ghana across diverse content topics in 2018.

The channel is one of the preferred online destinations for both professionals and amateurs with interest in the Ghanaian beauty industry, and the award came at the right time to compliment her hard work.

