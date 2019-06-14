Strongman Reacts To Medikal’s Brag Of Saving Ghanaian Rap Music

Social media and various showbiz platforms was on fire after Rapper Medikal boasted on his Twitter handle claiming he was the lifeline to Ghanaian rap music about four years.

According to the 2019 VGMA Rapper of the year, he saved the country’s rap music from dying and he promises to keep so.

Regarding the controversies and buzz over this boastful tweet, Rapper strongman has joined the numerous celebrities who think Medikal is bragging about his success in the music industry.

The former ‘Sarkcess Music’ signee on his contrasting view, said that the “Omo Ada” hitmaker should rather be hailed by renowned showbiz personalities and rap gurus on his achievements in the music industry as he can hinge on that perspective to sing his own praises.

The “transformer” rapper in a brief interview with blogger GhKwaku, added that though it’s usual for celebrities to publicly disclose their immense hardworking and determination towards their career but should try as much and hold in high regard to those who helped pushed them to the top.

“I think Medikal has really worked hard on his career for grabbing two awards, including best rapper of the year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as compared to couple of years ago when he got seven nominations but went home with no award but praising himself as the saviour of Ghanaian rap music from dying some four years ago is out of place,” he said.

Source: rhymezgh.com