Bullet Took My Wendy Shay Snub Too Personal—Kelvyn Boy

Kelvin Boy has reacted once again about his infamous humiliation he subjected Wendy Shay to at the Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Peace Conference held at the Marriot Hotel on June 4.

The Burnington Music Group signee caught the headlines when he failed to embrace Wendy Shay at the Peace Conference even though she happily opened her arms waiting to exchange pleasantries with him.

In a viral video which popped online, Wendy Shay was standing in line with her manager, Bullet, Shatta Wale, Blakk Cedi and Stonebwoy when Kelvyn joined them to take a group photo.

But after shaking hands with Bullet, Kelvyn Boy bypassed Wendy Shay and hugged Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy instead. This did not go down well with Bullet, the manager of Wendy who took to his Instagram account to blast the ‘Lai-lai’ hitmaker for starting a ‘war’ in the middle of a peace conference.

Kelvyn Boy in an interview claimed has what happened was not intentional. Bullet on the other hand has not forgiven him, prompting him to make a new comment about the subject on IG.

This was what Bullet wrote on instagram

I am glad I was part of this historic movement.as we are preaching peace and uniting people,some artist hv started another beef just to trend.i have been young but now I am old and with my experience in this industry I have never seen a man beefing a woman all in the name of awards.

Watch Kelyvyn boy response below