Shatta Wale Speaks On How Menzgold's Issue Should Be Resolved

Shatta Wale has written a profound message on facebook detailing how he thinks the Menzgold saga can be solved once and for all.

Sharing his opinion about the issue, Shatta Wale maintained that the people wanting the downfall of the business mogul does nothing to solve the main issue.

According to him, Nana Appiah Mensah has shown his willingness to pay the aggrieved customers but his detention in Dubai can obviously not make this happen so he wants the government to step to solve the impasse.

Read Shatta Wale’s post below…

“Good morning

I am sharing this as a menzGold customer who needs my money as well as the numerous customers with the same mindset. The only person who can facilitate the payment of locked up funds is Nana Appiah Mensah and he has shown his commitment to pay. He wants to come to his country to pay but a certain lawyer says he should be locked up in Dubai so who pays us?

Please if the lawyer wants to pay our money then we thank God because very soon, she will see us in her office to help us get our money. But, if she can’t help us then please she should stop making such statements because people are worried.

The solution is never in keeping NAM 1 in Dubai. Thank you for listening to me Menzgold customers. We are still praying for a peaceful Ghana where citizens will be proud of being Ghanaians.”