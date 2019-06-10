Muslims Are Not Supposed To Be Rich —Prophet Badu Kobi

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has made astonishing revelation that with the exception of Christians, Muslims, Traditionalists and other Religions are not supposed to be rich.

According to Pastor Badu Kobi, only Christians are supposed to be rich because when God gives Christian money, he also gives them protection as compared to unbelievers.

Pastor Badu Kobi made this assertion while speaking on award-winning show, ”Restoration’ hosted by Stacy Amoateng on Joy Prime TV sighted by RazzNews.com:

“Any man of God, who teaches his congregation to take risk concerning money is teaching them about the world, in our Kingdom we don’t take risk, do you know why? Proverbs 3-5-6: Trust in the Lord God with all your Heart, May not on your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge him, he shall direct your path..so if God is directing you where is the risk?

” Risk is for motivational teachers, it’s not for Kingdom teachers; so when you want to take advantage on the unbeliever concerning money, you are better than him because you have; 1. God the source, the provider Jireh, 2.The principles are in the scriptures for you, 3. The directions he will give it to you, and 4.He will also protect you. so any believer when God gives you money he also gives you protection to enjoy so that you can appreciate him…And now you are protected so you are better than the unbeliever who after making money in the next of it can be cut short. so the best person to be rich is the Christian," Pastor Badu Kobi explained.

