3rd Nima Excellence Awards Open Nomination Today

The 3rd edition of the community development awards scheme “Nima Excellence Awards” has officially open its nomination for various categories ranging from Academia, Business, Politics, Sports, Arts and Entertainment, Social Work to Media.

The organizers invite individuals and organizations within Nima, Accra New Town, Maamobi, Kotobabi, Pig Farm, Kanda and Ruga and/or indigenes of these communities who reside abroad to pick or file their nominations for this year’s edition, #NEA19.

Filing of Nomination starts on today, Monday, 10th June 2019 and ends on Wednesday, 6th July 2019.

The Initiative is to re-echo and celebrate the excellent performances of organizations and individuals within the above mentioned catchment areas. The recognition of most outstanding personalities and organizations with exemplary achievements serves as a motivation for the younger generation in these communities.

The awards scheme is non-voting and winners are carefully selected by Constituted Award Board in consultation with the Event team based on information and research of achievement, performance and impact of a nominee under the year in review.

The categories are open to either male or female personalities regardless of religious affiliation.

Forms can be obtain from all our outlets and online. Visit our website: www.nimaexcellenceaward.com

Some Top personalities who have won the Prestigious Community Based Awards, NEA are CEO of Afro Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadu, the late Alhaji Bature Iddriss of Alhaji and Alhaji fame, Ghana's dribbling magician Mohammed Ahmed ''Polo'', Dancehall & reggae Artiste IWAN, Ghana’s musical Legendary group ''VVIP'', international Fine Artist-Mohammed Awudu ''Moh”, A retired midwife Hajia Damata Suleimana, Ghanaian pharmaceutical giant- Tobinco pharmaceuticals LTD.

Others are CEO Hijarah TV- Alhaji Abdul Razak Toure, Media mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Founder & president Dreams FC Mr. Mohammed Jijii Alifoe, Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin and many more.

Hon. Mahama Naser Toure- MP of Awayaso East Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Saddique Boneface-Former minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, PRO of Council of Zongo Chiefs- Chief Imoro Baba Issah, the first MP of Awayaso East Constituency-the late Hon. Yahaya Seidu (Yayaya Kansas), Deputy National Chief Imam- Sheikh Ahmed Kamaludeen Abubakar Umar, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana-H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahmadu Bawumia have all received honorary awards.

Below are the categories