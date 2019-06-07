[Photo] Shatta Wale Enskinned As Dancehall Naa

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been enskinned as 'Dancehall Naa' by the Chief of Tamale, Nyeb-Dakpema Fusieni.

The ceremony took place today, June 7, at Dakpema Palace in Tamale.

Shatta Wale who couldn't hide is happiness took to social media to express his appreciation to the Chief and elders of the Palace.

He wrote; "Thanks to his eminence the Chief and elders of the palace in Tamale, the people, and youth of Tamale for the honor bestowed upon me. I know your prayers and love will fortify this union and open doors for the youth and people in Tamale and the rest of the Northern people.

The Shatta Movement CEO is currently in the Northern region ahead of a concert.

He is billed to perform with Maccasio who hails from the region, on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.