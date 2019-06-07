I Do Not Know How Pae Mu Ka Came Into Being – Obrafour

Obrafour

After twenty (20) years of releasing the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album, Obrafour has shockingly stated that he does not know how it came into being.

Speaking in an interview with Suncity 97.1 FM’s Melvina Frimpong Manso which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com, the veteran musician admitted that it is the handy works of God.

“I do not know how Pae Mu Ka came into being. I will be a liar if I am able to tell you how Pae Mu ka was conceived,” he averred.

“God’s hand was on the recording of the album. Even after the recording, it took a year for it to be released. And the type of video [Kwame Nkrumah video] which was produced by Abraham Ohene-Djan tells us how wonderful God is. The video was way ahead of our time in those days,” Obrafour added.

Obrafour, known in private life as Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko disclosed that what Pae Mu Ka has done for him is more than money.

Following twenty (20) years of unleashing the album, the Rap Sofo stressed that he is humbled.

“I am humbled. It is beyond imagination. It is not by my strength or the knowledge that I have. I believe the grace and mercy of God have been bestowed on me to achieve this. I am very humbled…in fact, I do not know what to say, all that I will say is, thanks to God and thanks to Ghana,” he said with a lot of passion.