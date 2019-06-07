Black Avenue Muzik, Freda Rhymz Relationship Kaput

After a year of working together, Black Avenue Muzik and rapper Freda Rhymz have ended their relationship.

Even though their initial contract made room for an extension, both parties have agreed not to renew their production and business management agreement.

Born Freda Baffour Awua, Freda Rhymz made history by emerging the winner of the sixth season of the MTN Hitmaker music reality show. She is the first female to win that reality show.

After winning the reality show, Black Avenue Muzik, Charterhouse Ghana and MTN Ghana came into an agreement for the former to assume production and managerial role of the artiste.

Through intense effort, Freda Rhymz released three official singles and music videos between March 2018 and May 2019 under Black Avenue Muzik.

She released ‘Jammin’ (a Hip-hop/Rap song), ‘I Dey Go’ featuring Kelvyn Boy (an Afrobeats song), and ‘Pay’ featuring D-Black (an Afrobeats/Hip-hop song)’.

Apart from the songs/videos, the rapper also released two freestyle music videos within that same period and two label singles and music videos -‘Kokorkor’ and ‘WataBamBum’.

“We have successfully completed an E.P which will be handed over to her at no expense as an act of goodwill from the label,” Black Avenue Muzik said in a statement.

The label added that “After joining us in 2018 and after her first single/video release in March 2018, under our tutelage as an upcoming act, Freda Rhymz has performed at numerous concerts…”

Some of the known platforms the rapper has graced include the 3Music Awards 2018, Ghana Meets Naija 2018, #FillTheDome Bhim Concert 2018, Stonebwoy Ashiaman to the World Concert, 4syte Pent Hall Week Concert, MTN Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols 2018, MTN Hitmaker 2018 Finale, 3Music Awards 2019, UPSA 2018 Concert, Island Rave 2018 and more.

During her stint with the label, Freda Rhymz received nominations in some awards schemes including ‘Best Female Act’ at the Ghana Entertainment Awards 2019 USA and ‘Best Next Rated Act’ at the 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards.

“We at the Black Avenue Group wish her the very best in all her endeavours, her music career going forward and may the media continue to give her music and talent the deserved push,” the label concluded.