[Video] GhanaMeetsNaija: I Dislike Ghanaian Foods—Teni Arrives

Some Nigerian artistes billed to perform at this year's 'Ghana Meets Naija' concert, have arrived in Ghana ahead of the event.

The Nigerian team who arrived along with their crew on Friday, includes Teni, Wande Coal, Victor AD, Saltan, amongst others.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni upon arrival, in a video sighted by ModernGhana, was seen complaining to personnel of Empire Entertainment, organizers of the concert, that she dislikes Ghanaian food.

According to the 'Case' hitmaker, she ate Ghanaian food on her last visit to the country and she never liked it.

The 9th edition of the much-anticipated concert, dubbed “Clash of the Titans”, is set to come off tomorrow, June 8, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Ghanaian side which includes Patapaa, R2bees, Tulenkey, Kelvin Bwoy, Medikal, Kofi Mole among other talented artists, will show off their musical prowess on stage as they perform to thrill patrons on the night.

