I'm Not Available For You--Fameye Replies Lyzzy Bae Crushing On Him

It seems “Nothing I get” hit-maker FAMEYE is running away from ladies on social media as they keep on crushing on him.

Not long ago Elizabeth Kyei Cape- Coast-based songstress knows in the showbiz as LIZZY BAE expressed her interest in the Nothing I Get hit maker.

According to Facebook post sighted by modern Ghana reporter, Lyzzy Bae claimed to crush on Famaye and even ready to sleep with him if the chance is given.

But another audio sighted by our same reporter on Radio Central indicates that FAMAYE is interested in any lady for now.

Speaking with Amansan Kyrakye on Radio Central “Nothing I Get” man responded to a question from the presenter and he asserted that he is not available for any lady.

Presenter: Looking at facebook posts it seems a lof of ladies claim to be crushing on you what is your response?

Famaye: All that I can say now is am not available for them.

In conclusion, it seems Lyzzy Bae’s dream of having Fameye in bed is tinted by his response.