My Late Mother Taught Me How To Sing – Obrafour

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has revealed who taught him how to sing.

The celebrated musician said his late mother taught him how to sing at a tender age.

He disclosed that becoming a professional musician was not part of his plans when growing up.

“Growing up, I was not having any dream of becoming a musician. Becoming a professional musician was not part of my plans. Though, I started singing at church at a tender age. My late mother [Maame Ama Dapaa-Agyapomaa] was an Adventist singer so I learned from her. She taught me how to sing alto and I mostly join her to sing at church,” Obrafour said in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity 97.1 in Sunyani which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com.

He recounted how he dropped out of school after the death of his mother.

“In 1997 my mum sadly passed on when I gained admission at Saint Peters in Akwatia to further my education. I dropped out of school following her demise,” Obrafour sadly stated.

He added: “My faith in God went down after my mother died. I started living the ‘Kuborlo’ life…It was very painful at that time, but now I know that no matter how situations may be, God can change bad things for better. I regained and renewed my strength in Him [God] and it paved the way for pae mu kae to come.”