[Video] I'm Richer Than Rev. Obofuor, Otabil, And Others—Obinim

Founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has caused a stir on social media with the latest video of one of his antics.

In the video sighted by ModernGhana, the self-acclaimed angel of God bragged he is the richest Pastor in Ghana, adding that no man of God in the country can compare himself to him.

He boldly asserted that if any Pastor dares to challenge him he will purchase five jets in June this year to prove to Ghanaians how wealthy he is.

“No pastor has opened his mouth in Ghana to say he is richer than me Obinim, and no one can ever say that... Like I will prove to them know how wealthy I am unless the government investigates me. Like I will bring in five airplanes to Ghana in this month of June. Dare me if you like,” he said.

Being a pastor in Ghana has proven to be a profitable occupation, however, it is unclear what triggered Obinim to brag in front of his large congregation.

Below is the video: