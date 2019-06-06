Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.06.2019 Music News

NF Explores The Dark Corners Of His Mind In 'The Search' Video

By Rex Krampa
NF Explores The Dark Corners Of His Mind In 'The Search' Video
2 HOURS AGO MUSIC NEWS

Michigan rapper NF has revealed the title of his forthcoming album while giving fans an idea of what they can expect with the debut of the album’s title track, “The Search.”

Grab your Emo Nite balloons and brace yourselves as you spend 4 minutes and 11 seconds in the dark corners of NF’s mind as he maps out the ambitious quest ahead.

The track comes in at 777 words, giving fans a lot to unpack along with an incredible video co-directed by NF and Patrick Tohill.

The music video acts almost like a short movie, showing NF carrying around black balloons in a world that he’s attempting to find his way through.

You can check out the official video for “The Search” below.

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
TOP STORIES

There's No Tall List Of MPs For Possible Prosecution - Offi...

6 hours ago

Minister Urge Muslims To Safeguard Ghana’s Peace

16 hours ago

body-container-line