‘I’ll Always Love You’ – Shatta Wale To Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has been very instrumental in the reunification of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Nana Aba Anamoah negotiated the peace press conference and talk which came off at the Accra Marriott hotel on monday, June 3rd, 2019.

After the press conference which saw various media organisations and bloggers, Shatta Wale took to his Instagram page to offer nice words for the popular news anchor and journalist for being instrumental in ensuring peace in both camps.

Shatta Wale posted a photo of himself with Nana Aba Anamoah with the caption;

“Thank you mami Love you always ok @thenanaaba.”

