Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
05.06.2019 General News

Peace FM’s Eugene Nkansah Set To Wed Ex-lover Of Kofi Adjorlolo

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Peace FM’s Eugene Nkansah Set To Wed Ex-lover Of Kofi Adjorlolo

A report sighted by ModernGhana indicates Peace FM’s Entertainment Reporter, Eugene Nkansah is set to tie the knot with actress Victoria Lebene, the ex-lover of actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

This was disclosed by Chris Vincent on Wednesday on his Facebook wall.

The secret wedding, according him, is set to take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Accra, and invitations have been sent out.

“In the couple’s attempt to keep their marriage a secret, they have designed two set of separate invitation cards—one for the woman and another for the man.The man’s invitation reads ‘Eugene Osafo Nkansah invites you to his marriage ceremony on…’ without mentioning who he is getting married to. And same has been done for the woman, Lebene,” he wrote.

The news which comes as a surprise means Eugene, who doubles as the owner of Nkonkonsa.com and the actress have been rocking the same bed in secrecy.

Stay glued to our news portal for more details.

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter
TOP STORIES

2019 Eid ul-Fitr: Mahama Wish Muslims Allah's Protection

8 hours ago

Rawlings Says He Doesn't Regret Demolishing Alhaji Yusif's $...

10 hours ago

body-container-line