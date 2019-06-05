Modern Ghana logo

05.06.2019 Gospel News

We've Regretted Working With Our Producer Kofi Nkosuo—The Angels

By Yeboah Gilbert
The two Ghanaian gospel singers, Portia Osei and Linda Asante known in the industry as Angels have expressed regrets working with their former Manager, Kofi Nkosuo.

According to the Angels in an interview with this reporter, their former Manager has cost them a lot saying, Kofi never gave them anything as a manager all this while they've been working together.

"We've regretted working with Kofi Nkosuo. Just that we don't want to explain events to the latter. Even though he had his good side, the bad side outweighed his positives. He didn't give us anything. We'll never admit that he has made us who we're now. We've regretted working with Kofi Nkosuo," they fumed.

Angels is a household name in the Ghanaian music industry. One will quickly remember them for their hit, 'Kae Me Awurade' which has since been the favourite of many Ghanaians.

