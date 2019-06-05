Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Others To Light Up MMC Live 2019

Global Media Alliance, organizer of the entertainment show, Music, Magic and Comedy (MMC LIVE), has confirmed Sarkodie and Wendy Shay as the lead artistes for this year’s edition of the show.

Both artistes won awards at the recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), with Sarkodie winning the Artiste of the Decade while Wendy Shay emerged the New Artiste of the Year.

The show, scheduled for Saturday, June 29th 2019 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), is a star-studded entertainment show which features renowned performers in Music, Magic and Comedy, all on one stage. It targets the youth but also appeals to some sections of the adult generation.

Speaking on the event, Mr. Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance expressed optimism ahead of this year’s show.

“We are thrilled about the diversity that this year’s MMC Live presents. We are blending a decade of Sarkodie’s reign in the music industry and the new life that Wendy Shay brings to entertainment. MMC is a mixed bag; different in the sense that we give our audience a combination of music, magic and comedy from only the finest. Apart from that, we also make room for budding talents in the country.”

“We have Sarkodie and Wendy Shay as our lead artistes and Acapella from Nigeria. There will be comedians; OB Amponsah and Foster Romanus. Our magician for the Night is Voncujovi”. he added.

Since 2015 the show has witnessed hilarious performances from talented characters like Samini, King Promise, Kofi Kinaata, Episode, Jacinta and DKB with magical concerts from Larry Soffer, the magician and mentalist from South Africa.