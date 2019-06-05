Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
05.06.2019 Industry News

Shatta Wale Defends His ‘Kiss Of Peace’ With An Incorrect Bible Verse

By Rex Krampa
Shatta Wale Defends His ‘Kiss Of Peace’ With An Incorrect Bible Verse
1 HOUR AGO INDUSTRY NEWS

The Peace Press Conference is over and it's time for bloggers to project whatever they took from watching and listening to both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The major thing they've all been talking about is the ‘kiss’ Shatta Wale gave Stonebwoy during the event. Although a nice gesture, it became the focus of many blogs.

Shatta Wale took to social media to defend his ‘kiss’ by using a verse from the Bible. Quoting from 1 Thessalonians 5:26, he wrote, greet all believers with the kiss of peace.’

When you, however, crosscheck from the Bible, that's not what 1 Thessalonians 5:26 says.

65201913826 j4eq2762gb img 1492

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa News Contributor
TOP STORIES

Minority to Seeks Justice for Ayariga  at  Supreme Court

1 hour ago

GhanaPostGPS App To Boost 2020 Census Data Collection

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line