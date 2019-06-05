Shatta Wale Defends His ‘Kiss Of Peace’ With An Incorrect Bible Verse

The Peace Press Conference is over and it's time for bloggers to project whatever they took from watching and listening to both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The major thing they've all been talking about is the ‘kiss’ Shatta Wale gave Stonebwoy during the event. Although a nice gesture, it became the focus of many blogs.

Shatta Wale took to social media to defend his ‘kiss’ by using a verse from the Bible. Quoting from 1 Thessalonians 5:26, he wrote, greet all believers with the kiss of peace.’

When you, however, crosscheck from the Bible, that's not what 1 Thessalonians 5:26 says.