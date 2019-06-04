Kelvynboy embarrasses Wendy Shay in an awkward fashion at Shatta, Stonebwoy conference

Ghanaian Afro-Pop / Dancehall musician Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvin Brown has invoked the wrath of fellow musician Wendy Addo, known by the masses as Wendy Shay at the just ended Shatta Wale- Stonebwoy peace press conference which was held in Accra today June 4 at the Marriot Hotel.

The peace conference which was organized by the Kofi Abban Foundation was focused on reuniting Ghana’s trending Reggae Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy which was successfully achieved however musician, Kelvyn Boy had other plans as he practically snubbed Wendy Shay when she stretched forth her hand to exchange greetings with the Afro-pop singer.

Wendy Shay who is also an Afropop / Afrobeat singer couldn’t contain the embarrassment hence resorted to frowning her face to express her displeasure at the unfriendly treatment meted out to her by Kelvyn Boy before a group photograph of herself, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy and others were taken by the media.

Watch the video below;

