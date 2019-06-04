Amandzeba Substantiates Contemplation Of Highlife In Shatta Wale’s ‘My Level’ Song

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Amandzeba Nat Brew has waded into the discussion of whether Shatta Wale’s ‘My Level’ song is a highlife song or not.

He argued that there are contemplations in the song that makes it a highlife song.

“If you listen to the song very well…There are contemplations in the song that is highlife. Highlife nowadays cannot always be like Nana Ampadu and others type of highlife, there should always be an improvement on it,” Amandzeba said in an interview with Tacktikal Shifo on Cheers 100.5 FM in Sunyani which was monitored by www.newshuntermag.com.

“There is always what we call modernization or improvement, Shatta Wale or Kuami Eugene cannot do exactly as Kojo Antwi or Daddy Lumba to prove that they are doing highlife…they might have their own styles,” he further stated.

Amandzeba added: “If you look at foreign songs, at first we termed some like old school and it has changed from that to RnB and others. In all doings, there should be a point that modification has to be there.”

