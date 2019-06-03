Patrons Assured Of Tight Security @ 2019 Ghana Meets Naija

Empire Ghana, organizers of the annual Ghana Meets Naija concert, has assured patrons of maximum security at Saturday’s event.

The assurance according to Empire, has become necessary in the wake of recent happenings at some venues. The Organizers have engaged through their security consultants; Asuavo Security Company Limited and the requisite national security agencies to help maintain a decent environment.

“We place a lot of premium on the safety of our patrons and this year is not going to be an exception. We have maintained a solid reputation over the years, and we would want to continue that going forward,” Joseph Narnor, Empire Ghana said.

The 2019 edition of Ghana Meets Naija concert takes place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 8.

This year’s event is football-themed and features some of the biggest mainstream stars from Ghana and Nigeria, with special international act surprise.

R2Bees, Medikal, and Patapaa will lead Ghana’s contingent this year while Nigeria is ably represented by rising star Teni, as well as Wande Coal, and Victor AD.

The main DJ for the night is the award-winning DJ Vyrusky while DJ Putin and DJ Big N will square off during the battle session.