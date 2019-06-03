ACY China Hosts Show On Angel, Kumawood TV

Ghanaian media personality Asi Dankwah popularly known in entertainment circles as ACY China has started a new program on Angel TV and Kumawood TV called "ET) EKYIRE AFA" which natively means to revisit issues, customs, and cultural practices.

The main aim of the program is to impart knowledge of previous practices of ethnic groups and traditions of the various tribes as well as encourage cultural activities whilst the host digs deep into out-moded and unacceptable practices frowned on the society and helps expose them to the public in other to eradicate them.

ACY China has been groomed and endowed with the requisite knowledge in customs and traditions across the various tribes in Ghana and Africa.

Speaking in an interview, Asi who is also the main brain behind the show, she revealed that she drew the concept when she traveled to China 10 years ago and saw the high rate of development in China and got to realize that China has developed because they do not joke with their tradition.

She, therefore, had inspiration from such thoughts and decided to use her media skills and experience to create a program about the Ghanaian African tradition.

According to her, Tradition is Godly and accepted by God, but unfortunately, a section of Ghanaians and Africans, in general, has relegated our tradition and makes it look unacceptable by God.

“We need to look at how China is growing, I can tell you in confidence that the secret behind their growth is that apart from hard work they don’t joke with their tradition “

Talking about the structure of the show and how many episodes she has shot, she hinted that she has shot 20 episodes which feature veterans, celebrities, great traditional and spiritual men within all sectors sharing knowledge about our tradition and the need to take a second look at how we have neglected it.

The show is aired on Angel TV between the hours of 8:30 pm, on Kumawood TV on Thursdays between 8; 30 pm and on official their official Youtube page Synpic Tv.