Ghanaian Singer Plus Her Taiwanese Lover Flaunts Love On Social Media

Paris based Ghanaian born female singer and business executive, Candice D finds love with an international superstar; Taiwanese actor and singer Aaron Yan.

In the wake of the rumor which suggests both were romantically involved, comes a confirmation when the singer posted a video of herself singing along and beat timing to a song by Aaron Yan while showing off a tattoo on her arm which was the name of the actor and singer.

The post stirred the waters and all was calm and clear the two were involved when Aaron Yan commented with love emojis. The comment got follow-ups from fans as one fan waded off girls on social media who show interest in Aaron Yan saying, ”He has a girlfriend who has tattoo her name on her”.

Aaron Yan is a Taiwanese actor and singer who has over the years registered his name on the international scene as he has starred in some of the best productions and has numerous hit singles and a couple of well-known albums to his credit. He was also one of the members of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit.

The singer Candice D who is the subject in the middle of all this currently released her second work titled, ”Agenda” and added up a flawless audiovisual which seems to depict Ghana as the home for tourists and a destination all should aim to visit.

We wish Candice and Aaron all the best as we keep a crossed finger awaiting the date so we can save that in.