01.06.2019 General News

Fella Makafui’s wicked butt causes Kidi’s “something” to erect in a photo shoot

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Most men would attest to the fact that taming “the man down there” around a mountain butt is not an easy task and highlife sensation, Dennis Nana Dwamena a.ka. KiDi is no exception as he faced a daunting task taming his manhood during a photo shoot with “hot” actress Fella Makafui.

The hot photo sighted by Modernghana on social media has the highlife sensation wrapping his arm around the tender shoulders of Fella Makafui with smiles beaming on his face whiles his “man down there” was gently ascending in his neatly ironed khaki trousers.

Meanwhile, the musician just made his acting debut with co-musician Kwesi Arthur in new movie dubbed “Sugar” featuring top movie stars like Adjetey Anang, James Gardiner, Fella Makafui, DKB, and others.

Below is a teaser of the Sugar video

