Stonebwoy Gives Reason Why He Has Forgiven Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy has given reasons why decided to forgive Shatta Wale and reunite with him.

Speaking for the first time after the brawl at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Stonebwoy posted a verse from the Bible as his reason for the reunion with Shatta Wale.

Below is Stonebwoy’s post;

“IF it be Possible As Far It Depends On You, Live Peaceably With All Men..

Romans 12:18

The Wise Shall Inherit Glory. But Shame Shall Be The Promotion Of Fools.

Proverbs 3:35″

His post follows Shatta Wale’s post on social media Thursday, May 30, suggesting the two artistes had met to resolve their difference after the VGMA fracas.

Shatta Wale shared the photo on his social media handles, sending microblogging sites into a frenzy.

“Unity is strength, Love is the key to many doors, Brotherhood is Loyalty, Peace is Freedom .. My brother and I got a great vision for Ghana music and we taking it to the world .. @stonebwoyb” Shatta Wale said

Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is best known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa,

Nana Aba Anamoah is also on of the mediators of the reunion. She did not do it alone though. She sought help from Nana Asiamah Hanson, the former manager of Shatta Wale who is now the Artist and Repertoire manager at Zylofon Media and Blakk Cedi the Manager of Stonebwoy.

Watch how they reunited below