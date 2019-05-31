Sarkodie Vindicates Blakk Rasta Over Flopped Performance At The VGMAs

Sarkodie has been one finest performer in Ghana and every music enthusiast who has witnessed his stage output can attest. Sarkodie’s ability to perform excellently with live band even add more points to his credit as an artiste.

But for some strange reasons, patrons of the 20th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was disappointed by the output of the SarkCess Music CEO when he mounted the stage to perform.

After his show, the majority of Ghanaians expressed disappointments in the kind of performance that the Sarkcess music boss, Sarkodie gave to them on that night especially when he was performing his Biibiba song with those new artistes.

Celebrated broadcaster and host of Taxi Driver on Accra-based Zylofon FM, Blakk Rasta, reacting to Sarkodie’s performance on the night affirmed candidly that the ‘Adonai’ hitmaker performed like a worm being brought from a refrigerator.

Sarkodie, however, reacting to his performance during an interview on Hitz FM, vindicated Blakk Rasta by indicating that he was really upset even before he mounted the stage adding that they were told to rehearse less than 24 hours before the event which affected the new artistes he performed with.

“I was mad about the poor output of Biibi Ba performance at #VGMA20. The performance of Biibi Ba wasn’t about me. It was about young rappers. I wanted the spotlight to be on them. A lot went wrong. I wasn’t impressed with the performance of Biibi Ba. We were told about our rehearsals 24hrs before the event”, he said in the interview.

Source:RazzNews.com