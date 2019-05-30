Modern Ghana logo

30.05.2019 Hot Issues

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Stonebwoy Preaches Gospel As He Reunites With Shatta Wale
1 HOUR AGO HOT ISSUES

The storm is over as Reggae Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has finally made peace with his longtime rival Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known as Shatta Wale after the brawl at the just recent VGMAs.

In view of that, Stonebwoy has today 30th May 2019, taken to his official Facebook page to announce their reunion with the caption “IF it be Possible As Far It Depends On You, Live Peaceably With All Men.

Romans 12:18

The Wise Shall Inherit Glory.

But Shame Shall Be The Promotion Of Fools..

Proverbs 3:35

#GhanaFirst 🇬🇭

#PeaceAndUnity

#LetLoveLead

#MaturityAndForgiveness

#BrotherHood

#1GAD ”

Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson News Reporter
