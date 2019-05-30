[Breaking News] Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Smoke Peace Pipe

The two Ghanaian dancehall rivals, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been the most talked about musicians in Ghana after the brawl which ensued between the two at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The two have had a long-standing rivalry over supremacy in the Dancehall genre.

However, the long feud between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy seems to have been buried.

In a recent image posted by the self-acclaimed dancehall king on Facebook, both artists are seen sitting next to each other in a garden.

The image was accompanied with the caption; "Unity is strength, love is the key to many doors, brotherhood is loyalty, peace is freedom. My brother and I got a great vision for Ghana music and we are taking it to the [email protected]"

Below is a screenshot of the post: