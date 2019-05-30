Modern Ghana logo

30.05.2019 Music News

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Still Keeping Awards – George Quaye

By Mustapha Attractive
George Quaye, PRO for Charter House Ghana, says VGMA sanctioned artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy haven’t returned the plaques won on the #VGMA20 night.

“I am not sure the Board is in the position to chase them to bring the plaques. But as courtesy demands, it is required of them to return it. We pray they do the needful,” George Quaye claims.

He continued, “I have not had any directive from the VGMA Board (Chairman) to go after them to bring the plaques. But it is on record that they have been stripped of the awards they won on the night.”

George Quaye was speaking on Peace 104.3fm on Thursday, May 30 via a phone interview.

Charter House Ghana, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and The Board in a press conference last week requested Ghanaian artistes, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, to return their 2 plaques won each on the night of May 18, 2019 following a brawl between both artistes that disrupted the event for over 20 minutes.

Charter House and VGMA Board have come under heavy critique from various Musicians, Pundits and the general public for giving ‘harsh’ punishment to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Many were also of the view that the plaques won by both artistes on the night be given to them. Some have also blamed the organizing company for security lapses on the night of the skirmishes.

(Story: BeenieWords.com)

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
