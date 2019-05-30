[Video] Reggie Rockstone’s House Heavily Flooded

Veteran Ghanaian rapper, Reggie Rockstone’s house has now turned into a swimming pool after a 50-minute downpour in Accra yesterday, May 29, 2019.

In videos sighted by this portal on social media, some Ghanaians residing around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle got affected by the downpour losing some valuables and properties.

Well, Reggie Rockstone has shared a video of how his house has turned a swimming pool after the downpour. He shared the video with the caption;

“SUFFERING AND SMILING! I LIVE IN A RESIDENTIAL HOOD AND I GOT HIT SO I CAN ONLY IMAGINE WHAT WENT DOWN IN OTHER PARTS OF GHANA SMH! WE WERE TO THE WAIST! MY HEART GOES OUT TO ALL WHO GOT HIT🙏🏿 WE GOOD THO COS WE 11:11 STRONG! AMEN!”

This happens every single year in Ghana, Accra yet nothing is done about it ─ and in 2020, it may happen again!

