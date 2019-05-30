Andy Dosty Praises Jiggy Waz, Describes Him As Talented

Afro-beat and Ghanaian rapper, Jiggy Waz has been hailed by celebrated Ghanaian Disc Jockey and Radio Presenter with Multimedia Group Andrew Akwasi Amoh popularly called ‘Andy Dosty’.

Known for his high musical content, delivery and energy on stage, Jiggy Waz went viral this year with his SEXY MAMA song.

In an interview with the Veteran Presenter on the DaybreakHitz Show on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty described the Tsk Records and Multimedia Signee as a talented musician.

According to him, the new crop of artistes like himself(Jiggy Waz) and the likes are the saviours of the music industry.

”You sound so well, I earlier thought you’ve done music for like over a decade. You sound good and I see talent in you. I have sat with a lot of Artistes over the years, I see total different energy in you. I think you are good, keep it Up,” he said.

On the same show, Ghanaian poet and entertainment critic, Kwame Agyemang Berko also said few encouraging words to the young musician.

”There’s no excuse for you not to be a success story. It is absolutely in your hands to be great in your music career. I have listened to some of your songs. I think the one titled Camera has a message and positive vibe. Keep pushing and you will get there,” he indicated.

Jiggy Waz has his silky distinctive voice making love to the ears of every fan listening to his songs. With songs like Faded, Camera, Sexy among others to his credit, Jiggy Waz is gradually expanding his fan base and selling his brand across Africa.