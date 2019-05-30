William Addo Begs Akufo-Addo For 40k To Restore Eye Sight

Veteran actor, William Addo aka Akpatse, has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the general public that he urgently needs GHC40,000.00 to undergo restoration of his eyesight.

The veteran actor, Akpatse went totally blind in 2018 after undergoing two glaucoma and Cataract surgeries in 2016.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with RazzNews.com, Akpatse indicated that, an eye specialist, Hilary Hayford from the Proven Health Solution Centre at Dansoman, Accra has revealed that he can restore his eyesight, hence he needs GHC40,000.00 to undergo the treatment:

“There is HOPE!!…a Naturopath expert in natural and alternative vision restoration by name Hilary Hayford called me from Proven Health Solutions Centre at Dansoman in Accra and told me he can restore my eyesight…but there is a big problem…the doctor claims the cost of the surgery is GHC40,000.00…And, my brother Razz, where will I get such a huge amount of money from?" Akpetse sadly revealed.

“So, please, I will like to appeal to the president Nana Akufo-Addo, former President Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Pastors like Badu Kobi, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, Obofour, Bishop Thunder, companies and the general public to help me raise the money”.Akpatse appealed.

In a sorrowful mood, Akpatse who plays the role of a trickster in all his movies pleaded again that,

”Those who may like to help me raise the funds can send through my MTN mobile money account 0242688801(William Addo) and through my GCB account number 5121120004800 (William Addo)

Akpetse, before appearing in a number of Ghanaian movies was a stage actor who studied at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana.

He was retained as a teaching assistant at the school for his brilliance after he graduated.

He later went abroad on a scholarship to have his masters degree and came back as a lecturer in charge of acting at the Theatre Arts Department of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana.

Akpatse, as he is famously referred to, was later asked to go and work at the National Theatre where he was in charge of concert party productions.

He shot to fame through the popular TV series, ‘TV Theatre’.

Source:Hot 93.9FM