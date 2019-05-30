Don’t Add Violence To Ghana’s Many Problems – Okudzeto To Showbiz

A former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked entertainers to desist from adding up to Ghana’s teething problems.

According to him, Ghana is struggling to deal with ethnic-related conflicts in the North and other parts of the country, political vigilantism and political part militias so adding artiste gangs and factions will be a herculean task to deal with as a country.

He made this known when he addressed an audience at the launch of the PAE MU KA @ 20.

He noted that some musicians have formed gangs who are noted for violence and therefore warned that they disband such gangs in order to help restore peace in the young industry.

Hon. Okudzeto speaking on Obrafuor’s life indicated that although he shunned PAE MU KA because he was then an SU Vice President, he believes that the song was conscious and gave hope to the many that listened.

He called on Ghanaian artistes to emulate Obrafuor’s patience, respectfulness and humility in order for them to go higher in their quest to influence the world through music.