Sarkodie Narrates How He Met Obrafour At Paemuka20 Launch

The Paemuka20 Launch championed by Yvonne Nelson who is a staunch fan of Obrafour came of at Tang Palace Hotel on Wednesday, 29th 2019.

Sarkodie was amongst the many musicians who came to eulogize Obrafour, one of the pioneers of rap music and hiplife in Ghana.

Sarkodie prior to his performance narrated;

“When i was young, My grand mother had a telephone. I attended the same school with Obrafour niece, Ama and i got Obrafour number from her. I always called Obrafour but to no avail. I used to play and enjoy obrafuor songs.“

Sarkodie is set to release his ALPHA SZN tape on June 7th. Alpha is a compilation of 6 songs. In the initial disclosure he made about the project, Sarkodie announced that the tape consists of 5 songs. But in a tweet to disclose the tracklist, the rap icon indicated that he had to add one more song to the tape.

