Nana Ama McBrown, Benedicta Jab Critics With Amazing Dance Moves

Nana Ama McBrown and colleague actress, Benedicta Gafah has put rest to all rumors that she (Gafah) had an affair with her (Nana Ama) husband as the two has been sighted dancing their heart out to Stonebwoy’s ‘Bawasaba’ on live tv.

The video may come as a surprise to some fans and followers of both actresses following the reports that Gafah was caught having affair with Maxwell Mensah, Nana Ama McBrown’s husband.

Benedicta Gafah who mentioned Bisa Kdei as one of her favourite musicians in Ghana admitted that her appearance in his music video for his hit song ‘Mansa’ helped shot her into fame.

She added that Stonebwoy’s ‘Bawasaba’ is one of her favourite songs, so she decided to show off her dancing skills when that song was played on the show.

